Let's support in making this lockdown a success

Government is doing a good job so far. It is up to us to deliver victory. Beyond the lockdown period, we trust government will put more measures in place, in particular broadening the scope for blanket compulsory testing for all South Africans. The transmission of the virus is on a free-fall.

We commend President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa and his cabinet ministers for the good work done so far, they have put necessary steps in place to safeguard the lives of all South Africans. We need to pull up our socks to make this lockdown a success.

Dinyalo Elias Mampane, GaTisane