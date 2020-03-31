Letters

FF+ leader can't tell police, soldiers how to do their job

By reader's letter - 31 March 2020 - 12:03
The writer says people who were making a joke of saving lives in the name of human rights left SANDF members no choice but to adopt extreme measures.
The Freedom Front Plus leader got it wrong when he said the SA National Defence Force and police have to be disciplined in dealing with people disobeying the regulations of the lockdown.

Confronted with civil disobedience, what else were security forces members supposed to have done when those people disrespected them?

We are trying to save people's lives here and people are making a joke of it in the name of human rights. The skop en donder system was the only language they could understand.

Our politicians must not use this to condemn our law enforcement officers.

Amos Motloding,Jamela village, Limpopo

