Economic stimulation vital

With hundreds of thousands of South Africans heeding the lockdown call by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Moody's downgrading us to junk status, it is time for radical economic stimulation.

From Cape Town to Musina, South Africans remain behind locked doors. Self-protection, isolation, the hope to stop the spread of infection of the virus. Let us join hands and encourage one another to stay put if you are not providing an essential service.

We will win this battle, but it will be a tough road. The victory is in our hands.

Dinyalo Mampane

GaTisane, Limpopo