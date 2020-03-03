I doff off my hat to former Sowetan editor, S'thembiso Msomi

I would like to bid a very thankful farewell to S'the Msomi for serving the Sowetan with distinction during his tenure as its Editor.

Your professionalism and sound business model had turned the Sowetan into a very inspirational, educational, and informative publication.

Your aspirations, industry and determination will be forever engraved on the hearts of the readers .

The articles that are published by the Sowetan are very interesting; they are green pastures on which every reader would like to graze on.

We hope the new editorial team will continue to steer the Sowetan to greatness.

I wish you the best in your new challenge in the future.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg