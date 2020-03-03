Letters

I doff off my hat to former Sowetan editor, S'thembiso Msomi

By reader's letter - 03 March 2020 - 10:40
Your aspirations, industry and determination will be forever engraved on the hearts of the readers, the writer says of former Sowetan Editor S'thembiso Msomi.
Your aspirations, industry and determination will be forever engraved on the hearts of the readers, the writer says of former Sowetan Editor S'thembiso Msomi.

I would like to bid a very thankful farewell to S'the Msomi for serving the Sowetan with distinction during his tenure as its Editor.

Your professionalism and sound business model had turned the Sowetan into a very inspirational, educational, and informative publication.

Your aspirations, industry and determination will be forever engraved on the hearts of the readers .

The articles that are published by the Sowetan are very interesting; they are green pastures on which every reader would like to graze on.

We hope the new editorial team will continue to steer the Sowetan to greatness.

I wish you the best in your new challenge in the future.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

So long, Sowetan. It's been an honour and a privilege

These past few days have felt like the end of an era for me. Just as I was preparing for what was going to be my final week as editor of Sowetan, ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Sowetan editor S’thembiso Msomi to take over the reins at Sunday Times

S’thembiso Msomi will be leaving Sowetan to take over a  new role as the  editor of Sunday Times.
News
2 weeks ago

Play your Zuma games alright ANC, but leave SA out of it

A child born at the very beginning of the political saga that has over the years mutated into the Jacob Zuma corruption case is now in the twilight ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X