Killing of children is unacceptable

There's no doubt that we should be very worried about the killing of children in SA. Statistics are worrying. It's even worse when the killer is a parent.

As a country we need a fresh campaign where we need to tell people that marriage and having children aren't for everyone. If you don't think you're marriage type, it's fine. If you think children will inconvenience your lifestyle, you're okay without them.

There was a time when a missing child didn't mean much. They were usually with other family members, relatives or even friends. They usually turned up later in good health.

These days, the moment child goes missing, we fear the worst.

Killing of kids by parents is unfortunate because if there's one place children should be safe is at home. Killing of innocent child is not only shocking but also inexplicable. The less said about Mpumalanga granny who was abusing a grandchild, the better.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville