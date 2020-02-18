We don't want to go back to our divisive past

After the embarrassing moments during the State of the Nation Address last week Thursday, it is disappointing that South Africans have not bothered to discuss what was really the content of Sona.

Instead, our focus was on one invited guest, FW de Klerk. This is because the EFF did not want the Sona to continue with him in attendance.

But why now and why not in the previous years he has been invited? Clearly the EFF has captured lot of people's minds but unfortunately in the wrong way. We can't be obsessing with debating an individual when we have so many problems as a country.

The FW de Klerk Foundation was also wrong. Its views on apartheid are not assisting us in the reconciliation Madiba and De Klerk tried to achieve.

We must shift focus and have a conversation about matters of national interest, matters that will help all of us to grow SA and not take us back.

We don't want to go back there.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein