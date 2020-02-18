Letters

We don't want to go back to our divisive past

By reader's letter - 18 February 2020 - 11:19
The last apartheid President FW De Klerk. The writer says we can't be obsessing with debating an individual when we have so many problems as a country.
The last apartheid President FW De Klerk. The writer says we can't be obsessing with debating an individual when we have so many problems as a country.
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After the embarrassing moments during the State of the Nation Address last week Thursday, it is disappointing that South Africans have not bothered to discuss what was really the content of Sona.

Instead, our focus was on one invited guest, FW de Klerk. This is because the EFF did not want the Sona to continue with him in attendance.

But why now and why not in the previous years he has been invited? Clearly the EFF has captured lot of people's minds but unfortunately in the wrong way. We can't be obsessing with debating an individual when we have so many problems as a country.

The FW de Klerk Foundation was also wrong. Its views on apartheid are not assisting us in the reconciliation Madiba and De Klerk tried to achieve.

We must shift focus and have a conversation about matters of national interest, matters that will help all of us to grow SA and not take us back.

We don't want to go back there.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X