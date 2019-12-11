We need bold, competent leaders to fix our problems

As if the present heatwave, drought and now floods sweeping across SA are not enough, we are being subjected to prolonged power blackouts.

Eskom and our government seem to be careless and rather indifferent to the difficulty felt by ordinary citizens and businesses.

During the dark hours of the night we, the ordinary citizens, suffer much in our daily lives for want of light; the old and the sick, and especially the children also suffer in many ways.

The anti-socials become more active, taking advantage of the darkness, and it becomes risky for one to be on the dark streets at night.