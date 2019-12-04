Create jobs for yourselves

No government in the world ever creates jobs for its citizens. Give skills to the people to create their own jobs and produce for local and international markets. If China and other Asian countries can produce goods at low prices, what governance models are they using which are different to other countries? Compulsory education is what is needed in this country. There is too much freedom of doing nothing. - Ben Motloung

When are PSL's Victors exiting

When is Victor Hlungwani and Victor Gomes retiring from refereeing? They are concerned with issuing cards than man management of the game. - Richard Maroleng, Soshanguve

Shopping spree for TVs

Last week was Black Friday and people who do not pay their municipal services bought electrical appliances and TVs. Imagine, some want to pay R100 a month for electricity. - Anon

Beware return of the past

The reason why a dog returns to its vomit is that it forgets what happened earlier. If we do the same as a people our past might come back to haunt us. - Thami Zwane