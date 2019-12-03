Sundowns will wear CAF crown

Mamelodi Sundowns made me proud when they beat Petro de Luanda 3-0 in the CAF Champions League at the weekend. Sundowns will again win this tournament. - Frank

Revive apartheid industries

It is sad for a person like President Cyril Ramaphosa to give South Africans empty promises. Jobs are not created by promises. Build firms and revive apartheid days' industrial areas. - Mokolobetsi

Cyril speaks in forked tongue

There are no signs that President Ramaphosa is going to be creating new jobs in the near future. He talks much more than he implements; and says things differently overseas. - Chopo

Zuma a cash cow to his lawyers

I wish I was former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer. With so many court appearances, by the time he goes to jail I would be a millionaire. I would never advise against appeals. - Leset

Masina sides with the corrupt

The Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tries very hard to be a hero for the corrupt. Why is he always rushing to defend wrong things and the accused, mostly in corruption? - Lesetja