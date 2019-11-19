Boxing can help curb social ills that our youth face

Boxing. A tough, cruel sport, some might say.

Few understand the dedication that is required to become successful and fewer still understand the hours spent at the gym, building stamina, body strength, fitness and lightning-fast reflexes.

It's a sport for men and women who enjoy rough and tough body contact.

Getting hit continuously is not for the faint-hearted.

Yet, this is a sport that can take so many young people off the streets and teach them discipline and living a healthier lifestyle.