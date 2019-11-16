Zuma is pulling wool over our eyes on his latest stance on his Sars matter
It is surprising that Jacob Zuma wants Sars to give the public protector his tax information.
What is the motive? Zuma is not an easy person to deal with. I suspect that there is something that he wants the public protector to do for him as he would normally not want his tax information to be made available.
As a former spy himself, there is something that he wants to achieve from this matter. Zuma has been fooling South Africans for many years and he must not be allowed to pull wool over our eyes.
I understand the case has been referred to court for clarification because Sars commissioner indicated that in terms of the act governing tax matters, it is not allowed to disclose tax information of taxpayers.
I also suspect he and the public protector could have connived to arrive at a deal that would benefit both. Yes, the DA has lodged a complaint that Zuma was allegedly paid R1m per month for four months.
Was the money deposited into his account? I doubt if it was because in money laundering, cash moves in black refuse bags.
But I doubt if the public protector could be in a position to successfully investigate cases of money laundering as it is very complex. What Zuma and the public protector are doing is just grandstanding.
There is nothing for mahala with Zuma; there's something he wants for trade off with the public protector. But one day the truth will come out.
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani
