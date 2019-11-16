Zuma is pulling wool over our eyes on his latest stance on his Sars matter

It is surprising that Jacob Zuma wants Sars to give the public protector his tax information.

What is the motive? Zuma is not an easy person to deal with. I suspect that there is something that he wants the public protector to do for him as he would normally not want his tax information to be made available.

As a former spy himself, there is something that he wants to achieve from this matter. Zuma has been fooling South Africans for many years and he must not be allowed to pull wool over our eyes.

I understand the case has been referred to court for clarification because Sars commissioner indicated that in terms of the act governing tax matters, it is not allowed to disclose tax information of taxpayers.