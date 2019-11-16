Myopic race view doesn't define DA
The letter by Sandile Ntuli (Will the DA choose Leon lite or Maimane reloaded? November 13, refers). Ntuli claims the DA has to choose between "Leon Lite" or "Maimane reloaded" and that this means we will go after either the "black vote" or the traditional "Afrikaner vote".
With utterances such as these, the writer falls into the myopic race trap that the mainstream media has done so often. Race is neither an ideology nor a policy. As a liberal, non-racial party, the DA does not employ race in its analysis.
We believe in an opportunity-driven society with a capable state. Ntuli and many armchair critics like him don't understand anything other than viewing society through the prism of race.
We are not standing in front of a fork in the road with two options - black or white. The road we travel on is wide and meant for all South Africans.
Unlike those who are hellbent on limiting everything exclusively to race, we focus on creating real economic opportunities where we govern. We uphold the rule of law and we hold people accountable based on their capabilities.
Solly Malatsi, DA MP
