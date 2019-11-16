Myopic race view doesn't define DA

The letter by Sandile Ntuli (Will the DA choose Leon lite or Maimane reloaded? November 13, refers). Ntuli claims the DA has to choose between "Leon Lite" or "Maimane reloaded" and that this means we will go after either the "black vote" or the traditional "Afrikaner vote".

With utterances such as these, the writer falls into the myopic race trap that the mainstream media has done so often. Race is neither an ideology nor a policy. As a liberal, non-racial party, the DA does not employ race in its analysis.