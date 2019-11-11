Boxing must get creative to attract fans, sponsors

As a boxing fan, I can't stand EFC and wrestling. Boxing is far superior to both. Boxing needs intelligence and artistry.

It pains me to read about SA boxing being in the doldrums. Boxing people need to move with the times to attract sponsors and fans.

Major sports like soccer, rugby, tennis, cricket and netball have come up with creative ways to attract the younger generation. Boxing can learn from them and see what it can adopt.

It's a fact, young people get bored quickly. Having tournaments with so many bouts that end way after midnight needs a rethink. If the powers that be need to get boxing to where it once was, things need to change and change fast.

Richardson Mzaidume,Pimville