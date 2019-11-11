Letters

Boxing must get creative to attract fans, sponsors

By reader letter - 11 November 2019 - 08:34
Image: STOCK IMAGE

As a boxing fan, I can't stand EFC and wrestling. Boxing is far superior to both. Boxing needs intelligence and artistry.

It pains me to read about SA boxing being in the doldrums. Boxing people need to move with the times to attract sponsors and fans.

Major sports like soccer, rugby, tennis, cricket and netball have come up with creative ways to attract the younger generation. Boxing can learn from them and see what it can adopt.

It's a fact, young people get bored quickly. Having tournaments with so many bouts that end way after midnight needs a rethink. If the powers that be need to get boxing to where it once was, things need to change and change fast.

Richardson Mzaidume,Pimville

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

[LIVE] Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Port Elizabeth
Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
X