Tito Mboweni missed chance to save billions of rand on fraudulent tender system

Finance minister Tito Mboweni must brace himself for a tough battle ahead. Labour unions won't be happy with his new measures aimed at improving the economy.

I'm sure our spoilt politicians won't like to hear that they won't be getting a raise. I know at some stage someone will go out and agitate communities to revolt against these measures.

One thing I know is, tough decisions need to be made. Whether Mboweni's measures work or not, at least it's a start.

I still believe he missed one point.

The tender system is a huge problem. If it worked properly, government would have produced many black industrialists it so desires by now.