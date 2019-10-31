Where are our black artists now?

A few months ago, the Standard Bank Art Gallery hosted an exhibition of art works by black artists. It was aptly titled A black aesthetic: A view of SA Artists (1970-1990).

Arising from this exhibition, one is tempted to ask this poignant question: "Whatever has happened to black artists?" It's years since one has seen exhibitions by black artists.

While conceding that blacks are not into painting and sculpturing, I am sure there are many young blacks who, if introduced to art, could step into the footsteps of luminaries such as Ephraim Ngatane, Gerald Sekoto and Lucas Sithole, to name a few.