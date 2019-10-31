Corrupt officials totally shameless

The latest report of the auditor-general, revealing that irregular government expenditure rose to R61.35bn in the financial year 2018/2019, is truly a shocking development.

Our civil servants are shameless and fearless. When will we ferret out the culprits of mismanagement or theft by stealth? Corrupt officials conspire every day to flee the taxpayer of every cent. It is now time for a deeper introspection than the refrain that we are ruled by thieves.

Our elected and not elected officials are impervious to public shame. Public life is barren of morality and shame because of our rainbow nation's political culture. We need to sanction offenders without pity.

We must refuse wrongdoers any audience, and lastly, we must look in the mirror. No democracy can allow irregular expenditure of this astronomical amount to go unchallenged and unpunished. If this trend continues, we will run out of cash to run the country by 2025.

Farouk Araie, Benoni