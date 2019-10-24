Mike Mangena case shows why SA attracts drug peddlers

There's no doubt that drugs are ravaging SA at an alarming rate. As a law-abiding citizen, I want all drug peddlers behind bars. Sadly, it seems that some people in the drug trade know people in high places.

The withdrawal of the drug case against Mike Mangena and his co-accused is a huge setback. I would have loved to know who among them was the culprit.

The reality is, his co-accused who have gone back to Lesotho can easily sneak back through our porous borders and continue with their work. They won't just walk away from such a lucrative business.

There's too much drug-fuelled crime in SA. As things stand, we have missed a great opportunity to send a strong message once and for all. By the look of things, we're being played by the authorities. No wonder SA is such an attractive destination for criminals.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville