DA erred re-electing madam Zille

As far as I am concerned, the colonial comments by Hellen Zille were the reason she was labelled racist. The uproar, I suppose, stems from the claims that she "defends" colonialism.

Based on what she said I do not see anything new from what history tells us. It cannot be a lie that present infrastructure like the road network, the borders, Union Buildings and parliament were established by colonial and apartheid governments.

We can rightfully talk and condemn segregation and how evil racism is but the same should be said about tribalism and corruption since 1994.

We as black people communicate in English, a colonial language 25 years after freedom. Zille was an opponent of the apartheid system, this cannot just be erased.

Be that as it may, it is a deadly mistake for the DA to appoint a white woman as an overlord of a black man. It must always be remembered that this is Africa not Australasia or Europe; here blacks are a majority. The days of a white madam are long gone.

Khotso KD Moleko, Warrenville, Mangaung