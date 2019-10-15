Vatiswa Ndara's letter is not about Fergusons
After seeing many comments on social media about actress Vatiswa Ndara's open letter to minister Nathi Mthethwa, some people have completely missed the point. That letter is now being personalised as being about Ndara versus the Fergusons.
Unless you're new in SA, we all know that all is not well in our entertainment industry. Most people on social networks have shallow understanding of everything under the sun. Some people were suggesting Ndara should be grateful.
Others were questioning if she has qualifications to demand such amount. Someone even suggested that Ndara was parachuted into the spotlight by her role in Igazi.
These are all people we should completely ignore because they add no value to anything. It's a fact that we've lost many actors in the past who died penniless. That's what Ndara's fight is about. I'm glad that people like Florence Masebe are seeing the bigger picture. It's about time actors spoke in one voice.
Entertainment has been rotten since apartheid days and if we were hoping that things would change now that we have black bosses, we were wrong.
As Masebe has alluded, government needs to play its role. Actors have been asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign Performers' Protection Amendment Bill into law for a while now. I hope he does soon. Things can't go on like this.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.