Vatiswa Ndara's letter is not about Fergusons

After seeing many comments on social media about actress Vatiswa Ndara's open letter to minister Nathi Mthethwa, some people have completely missed the point. That letter is now being personalised as being about Ndara versus the Fergusons.

Unless you're new in SA, we all know that all is not well in our entertainment industry. Most people on social networks have shallow understanding of everything under the sun. Some people were suggesting Ndara should be grateful.

Others were questioning if she has qualifications to demand such amount. Someone even suggested that Ndara was parachuted into the spotlight by her role in Igazi.