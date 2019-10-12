Medical aid trustees are taking members for a ride

What doesn't seem to have been emphasised is how medical aid schemes have increased their administration fees.

In some cases, the medical aid schemes' administration fees are even higher than the cost of some of the healthcare providers - how can that be?

At a time when healthcare administration costs are coming down because of electronic submissions and with technology helping the medical aid schemes in reducing instances of fraud or to reduce any over-claiming, trustees' fees and related expenses are increasing unchecked.

Trustees are travelling in business class, organising fancy lunches, have luxury cars purchased by the medical aid schemes and luxury office furniture.