Know-it-all football club owners inadvertently killing their clubs
Football is a game of 11 players against 11 players and anyone on any given day can win. The fairest result is a draw. Sadly, that's what club bosses like Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi don't seem to realise.
I have played football at a low level but even at that level you learn so much. If you have played football and never had to deal with unreasonable boss, I envy you.
I once played in a team where the club owner was the weakest link. I remember the run-up to a match with local rivals, we were told by that club's players that "if your boss plays we'll win the match comfortably". Luckily, he came on the day and told us he had a knee problem. We were so relieved!
I have heard many stories about hopeless bosses caused irreparable damage to the fortune of the clubs they own. A club my brother played for had an owner who didn't want to mark anyone but wanted his teammates to pass him the ball all the time. He would promptly give possession away.
If Mpengesi is smart, he should take Rhulani Manzini's comments as wise words that can help him going forward. Mpengesi is inadvertently destroying his club, Chippa United, which he claims to care about.
Professional football is about tactics and formations. Like Manzini is saying, it takes time to get used to coaches style of play and what is happening at Chippa doesn't help anyone.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
