Know-it-all football club owners inadvertently killing their clubs

Football is a game of 11 players against 11 players and anyone on any given day can win. The fairest result is a draw. Sadly, that's what club bosses like Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi don't seem to realise.

I have played football at a low level but even at that level you learn so much. If you have played football and never had to deal with unreasonable boss, I envy you.

I once played in a team where the club owner was the weakest link. I remember the run-up to a match with local rivals, we were told by that club's players that "if your boss plays we'll win the match comfortably". Luckily, he came on the day and told us he had a knee problem. We were so relieved!