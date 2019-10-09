Allegations don't make Eben Etzebeth guilty

I agree to some extent with Richardson Mzaidume's letter (October 10), more so with the statement that "Twitter is toxic and that people will go to the extent of disrupting the national team's performances with insinuations".

I just need for him to understand that he is one of those people. He wrote: "There's no doubt that lock Eben Etzebeth should not be in Japan since there are serious allegations about his conduct in Langebaan where people were assaulted and racist words were used."

These are allegations, like he clearly states. So, why must Etzebeth be found guilty before anything was proven against him? What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Should the lock be treated differently and be found guilty until proven innocent?