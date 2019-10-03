Serial rapist Semelane a monster who must be jailed for the rest of his life

Emotional scars can be deadlier than physical injuries. Judging by Pillay's comments, he was close to accusing victims of putting themselves in danger by crossing paths with Semelane.

We all know lawyers are paid to defend both victims and perpetrators but they should never leave common sense and ubuntu at home while at work. Right now, women are under siege and are being killed left, right and centre by their partners.

Pillay should know that.

Semelane is a monster who should never be allowed to walk free for the rest of his natural life. No one can justify defending his actions. Right now, he's where he belongs.

I long for a day when women and children will walk freely without fear of being attacked. Sadly, for as long as we have Semelane and his ilk, there's no chance of that.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville