Serial rapist Semelane a monster who must be jailed for the rest of his life
Comments made by advocate Christopher Pillay while pleading for serial rapist Ben Semelane to get a lenient sentence are beyond shocking.
For Pillay to even suggest that victims' injuries were minimal shows insensitivity of the highest order. He even had the nerve to say he wasn't trying to underplay the seriousness of the crimes Semelane committed.
I hope Pillay is aware injuries aren't only physical. One victim was a 17-year-old school kid, for goodness sake! The fact that she didn't even want to look at him means she's emotionally scarred.
Emotional scars can be deadlier than physical injuries. Judging by Pillay's comments, he was close to accusing victims of putting themselves in danger by crossing paths with Semelane.
We all know lawyers are paid to defend both victims and perpetrators but they should never leave common sense and ubuntu at home while at work. Right now, women are under siege and are being killed left, right and centre by their partners.
Pillay should know that.
Semelane is a monster who should never be allowed to walk free for the rest of his natural life. No one can justify defending his actions. Right now, he's where he belongs.
I long for a day when women and children will walk freely without fear of being attacked. Sadly, for as long as we have Semelane and his ilk, there's no chance of that.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.