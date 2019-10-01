Referees' decisions disgusting
PSL teams are scoring and conceding a lot of goals this season, but the referees' decisions are disgusting. I am a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but they are benefiting from the refs' poor decisions. Safa must act before it's too late. - AM Mvila
Xenophobia time bomb
It's been about a month since the latest attacks on foreigners. Nothing, repeat, nothing has been done yet again to deal with the fundamental causes of these attacks. We are waiting for the next flare-up. - James Mathye
Engels, have mercy on Grace
Can Gabriella Engels have mercy on Grace Mugabe after the demise of her husband? The warrant of arrest would deter her from visiting our shores. She remains a South African who married in Zimbabwe. - Mohato wa Mohato
Orlando Pirates defence weak
As a Bucs fan I am worried about our defence. Can't we let Asavela Mbekile, Tebogo Tlolane, Paseka Mako, Bongani Sam and Justice Chabalala play with Happy Jele. To win you need a compact and tight defence. - Sputla, Zebediela
Rhulani's decisions not good
Coach Rhulani Mokoena, continue playing Happy Jele, Innocent Maela, Alfred Ndengane, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Musa Nyatama and Paseka Mako and suffer the consequences. - Bongani,
Mogale City
