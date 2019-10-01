Referees' decisions disgusting

PSL teams are scoring and conceding a lot of goals this season, but the referees' decisions are disgusting. I am a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but they are benefiting from the refs' poor decisions. Safa must act before it's too late. - AM Mvila

Xenophobia time bomb

It's been about a month since the latest attacks on foreigners. Nothing, repeat, nothing has been done yet again to deal with the fundamental causes of these attacks. We are waiting for the next flare-up. - James Mathye

Engels, have mercy on Grace

Can Gabriella Engels have mercy on Grace Mugabe after the demise of her husband? The warrant of arrest would deter her from visiting our shores. She remains a South African who married in Zimbabwe. - Mohato wa Mohato

Orlando Pirates defence weak

As a Bucs fan I am worried about our defence. Can't we let Asavela Mbekile, Tebogo Tlolane, Paseka Mako, Bongani Sam and Justice Chabalala play with Happy Jele. To win you need a compact and tight defence. - Sputla, Zebediela

Rhulani's decisions not good

Coach Rhulani Mokoena, continue playing Happy Jele, Innocent Maela, Alfred Ndengane, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Musa Nyatama and Paseka Mako and suffer the consequences. - Bongani,

Mogale City