Past wrongs need to be corrected

What is heritage without culture and what is culture without history? These are questions we need to ask ourselves as we aspire to create a multiracial society under the premise of the rainbow nation.

As we seek to become a nonracial society, we also need to think back on where we come from as a nation. During Braai Day, as Heritage Day is also known in SA, we need to engage in an unjaundiced and reparative conversation as a nation in order to correct what happened in the past during apartheid and colonial rule.

The remnants of the Natives Land Act of 1913, the Group Areas Act of 1950 and the Native Resettlement Act of 1954 played an undesirable role in dispossessing black people of their ancestral land.