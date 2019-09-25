SA's judges are courting disaster

The judgment by chief justice Mogoeng on parental spanking of their kids is extremely distressing. It is not the supreme court that is supreme, the constitution is.

The principle of the rule of law demands accountability.

Certain judges have made themselves guardians over the constitution rather than being guardians of the constitution.

Judges are the depository of all the laws; the living oracles who must decide all cases of doubt, and who are bound by their oath to decide according to the law of the land.

Many are now asking has the apex court overstepped its limits and engaged in overreach?

Children today are defiant at school and uncontrollable at home.

Kids are being brainwashed by television and music to have no morals, and to talk back to their parents.

The purpose of this subversive campaign is to destroy the sanctity and unity of the home. We ignore this pattern of behaviour at our peril.

Farouk Araie, Johannesburg