Foreign criminals don't have special rights in SA

The recent spate of violence against foreigners and their businesses is unacceptable.

The fact that people can run amok in broad daylight and cause so much damage and heartache speak of a country that certainly has no idea how to deal with crime.

With that said, the response from other African countries has been disappointing. I won't apologise for asking authorities to deal harshly with foreign criminals who also happen to be illegal immigrants.

That's why I find it astonishing that fellow African countries decided to use the populist card and declare every South African a xenophobe. I must reserve the strongest outrage at Nigeria in particular. Nigerian criminals have turned this country upside down.

