Clowns are running the circus
With Donald Trump in the US, Boris Johnson in the UK and Julius Malema in SA, it looks like the clowns are running the circus. If they were not so mean spirited, it would be extremely funny.
- Anonymous
SA becoming another Zim
SA is following in the footsteps of its neighbour Zimbabwe with many academics leaving the country. This exodus is tantamount to manufacturing cars without wheels. - OJ Mangwana
Drop Jele and Maela
It's time Happy Jele and Innocent Maela started their game from the bench. Nothing warrants that they be in the starting 11. - D. Mdlalose
Why must SA belong to all?
This country has no owners. SA is the only country in the world which belongs to all who live in it. Ultimately, everyone will claim ownership. -Anonymous
Many okay with fake freedom
We are still in the clutches of mental slavery. The majority are satisfied with fake liberation and democracy in SA. - Anonymous
Why gave a foreigner a house?
Who gave a Zimbabwean a house (as reported in the Sowetan on September 6,2019?) while many South Africans are waiting to be allocated their houses by the government? - Tsafendas Mashishi, Polokwane
