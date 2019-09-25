With Donald Trump in the US, Boris Johnson in the UK and Julius Malema in SA, it looks like the clowns are running the circus. If they were not so mean spirited, it would be extremely funny.

- Anonymous

SA becoming another Zim

SA is following in the footsteps of its neighbour Zimbabwe with many academics leaving the country. This exodus is tantamount to manufacturing cars without wheels. - OJ Mangwana

Drop Jele and Maela

It's time Happy Jele and Innocent Maela started their game from the bench. Nothing warrants that they be in the starting 11. - D. Mdlalose

Why must SA belong to all?

This country has no owners. SA is the only country in the world which belongs to all who live in it. Ultimately, everyone will claim ownership. -Anonymous

Many okay with fake freedom

We are still in the clutches of mental slavery. The majority are satisfied with fake liberation and democracy in SA. - Anonymous

Why gave a foreigner a house?

Who gave a Zimbabwean a house (as reported in the Sowetan on September 6,2019?) while many South Africans are waiting to be allocated their houses by the government? - Tsafendas Mashishi, Polokwane