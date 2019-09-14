We need urgent antidote to the poison of fake news

Fake news is a dire threat to honest discourse. It is extraordinarily dangerous in today's turbulent political atmosphere. With growing evidence of interference in democratic processes around the world, the debate over how to expose and eliminate fake news is certain to intensify.

Fake news poisons the atmosphere that we all operate in. Because fake news is a grim reality the masses are doubtful about all news.

The cardinal feature of fake news is that it dismantles the credibility of institutions, including the media, and honest journalism. It disgorges it's venom with potent accuracy.

We stand paralysed against false and fake news, which comes in the guise of scoops. We must devise a strategy to counter the pace, force and criminal energy of these faceless attackers.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni