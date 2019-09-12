ANC government has failed Monyakeng people

I spent five days in Monyakeng, Wesselsbron in the Free State, and I realised that one of the contributing factors to the high rate of crime is lack of recreational facilities.

It is totally unacceptable that the ANC-led government fails to develop Monyakeng stadium to its original condition.

Now I see why some people are still crying for past administration because during that time recreational facilities were taken care for.

Moreover, what makes matters worse is that councillors have no adequate answers to the social problems engulfing our community.

All the above brings us to the conclusion as stated by comrade Mxolisi Dukwana at the Zondo commission that state apparatus such as the Hawks have been captured.

Every project in Nala municipality is suspect of corruption. Honestly, the ANC in the Free State has failed the people of Nala, in particular Monyakeng.

Gaddafi Mokoteli, email