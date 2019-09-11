Government takes long to implement policies

One of the challenges we face in South Africa is that the government takes too long to implement policies that have been approved.

Remember how long it took for the taxi recapitalisation to be implemented, and when it was active those in office said they were not part of the agreement?

The Marikana recommendations are also not yet fully implemented.

Today we are still negotiating about the languages and we all know that we have 11 as "equal". But is it practical?

MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi intends to sue Afrikaner author Dan Roodt for defamation. All because of the usage of language. This of course is a sign that we do not want to respect the notion that all 11 languages are equal.

The majority of whites are also not interested in learning other languages. Instead, they feel oppressed and left out because they regard Afrikaans as superior to other languages.

It cannot be correct that the department of education has not yet make it compulsory for learners to at least have knowledge of two African languages from primary level.

Mojalefa Monyane, e-mail