Lord deliver us from wicked cronies

The criteria through which candidates are appointed for strategic positions in our country is corrupt. So the entire nation's future is jeopardised.

The Bible does not mince its words on this matter: "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." (Prov. 29.2)

The human right to water and sanitation was recognised as a human right by UN General Assembly in July 2010. But to this day, our communities are still experiencing water crisis. We are in the worst state now because comrades are above the law. May the Lord deliver us from comrades.

Norman Mahlangu, Mthambothini