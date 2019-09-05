ANC ignored controlling influx

The ANC has ignored calls to govern and control foreigners who flock to SA on daily basis. Lawlessness cannot be allowed. SA cannot carry the whole of Africa. - Lesetja

Which looting is criminality?

They have looted the shops to stop hunger pangs and are arrested. They have looted state coffers for greed and no arrests were effected. Which is criminality and which is not? - Thami Zwane

Pay back the SABC money

If the SABC wasn't paid for ANN7 breakfast shows, it means some individuals pocketed the money. Those who wrongly benefitted must pay back. The SOEs are broke today because of them. - AM Mvila

Call back your illegal migrants

The countries that are concerned with the well-being of their nationals in SA can help alleviate the situation by calling back their people who are here illegally. Is this unreasonable? -James Mathye

Worrying factors

Cheap labour, drugs, prostitution due to lack of jobs and education are worrying factors. - Cynthia

When is Ace seeing Zondo?

When is Ace going to appear before Zondo inquiry? - Norman