ANC ignored controlling influx
The ANC has ignored calls to govern and control foreigners who flock to SA on daily basis. Lawlessness cannot be allowed. SA cannot carry the whole of Africa. - Lesetja
Which looting is criminality?
They have looted the shops to stop hunger pangs and are arrested. They have looted state coffers for greed and no arrests were effected. Which is criminality and which is not? - Thami Zwane
Pay back the SABC money
If the SABC wasn't paid for ANN7 breakfast shows, it means some individuals pocketed the money. Those who wrongly benefitted must pay back. The SOEs are broke today because of them. - AM Mvila
Call back your illegal migrants
The countries that are concerned with the well-being of their nationals in SA can help alleviate the situation by calling back their people who are here illegally. Is this unreasonable? -James Mathye
Worrying factors
Cheap labour, drugs, prostitution due to lack of jobs and education are worrying factors. - Cynthia
When is Ace seeing Zondo?
When is Ace going to appear before Zondo inquiry? - Norman
