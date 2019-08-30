Sars must grant amnesty to taxpayers and apologise

Atone for your sins now by asking forgiveness from millions of taxpayers who have lost faith, wandering off into the wilderness of a nonpayment culture.

Your sins were severe, hurting thousands of your own employees, whilst pandering to a diabolical and entrenched political culture.

A decade of mismanagement, which created anxiety and hopelessness to an aggrieved tax base.

A base wanting to come back into the fold, becoming morally bound again , shunning the delinquency which the Jacob Zuma decade had thrust on good and decent South Africans.

Time for Sars to offer amnesty, to woo those delinquents back, giving them the opportunity to once again be proud of being citizens of this country.

Time for Sars to show goodwill, while acknowledging they stuffed up ... Big Time!

Peter Bachtis, Benoni