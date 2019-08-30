In Arbor Week, let's show our appreciation for trees

During September, we will be celebrating Arbor Week. This event is aimed at understanding and appreciating the role of trees in our environment.

In raising awareness of trees, another way of supporting Arbor Week is to learn more about the use of products that are derived from trees, such as wood and paper, and how these can be created and managed in a sustainable way.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide and potentially harmful gases, such as sulphur dioxide, from the air and release oxygen. They improve air quality, climate control, conserve water, preserve soil and support wildlife. Trees also create a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing environment.

During Arbor Week, plant a tree and care for it, for generations to come.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni