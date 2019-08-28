Short-term vision is Safa's undoing

As the country awaits for Safa to make the announcement on the new Bafana Bafana coach, one is left wondering: what are the criteria used and what are the qualities and attributes that Safa is looking for in that person?

The reality is that for the longest of time, Safa has looked for short-term solutions when appointing a coach.

As is, whoever is appointed is purely focused on the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

We were sold the Qatar 2022 Vision some years back, and one wonders what happened to that project. But it seems whoever comes into the job does their own thing and are focused on quick wins to keep the job.

I also doubt there is any synergy between the junior national teams and the senior national team. There is no clear blueprint at Safa House. The new Bafana coach will probably have shorter-term objectives to secure his job.

Safa needs to be bold and appoint a coach who will act as a director of football across all national teams.

Safa have to set the criteria to ensure they get the right person for the job irrespective of nationality.

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa