World leaders playing power games as nations' wealth gap grows wider

By Readers Letter - 27 August 2019 - 11:42
No country can claim complete innocence for the current state of our planet, the writer says.
The whole of mankind is in the same boat. No country can claim complete innocence for the current state of our planet.

Ironically, rich industrialised countries, the largest contributors to climate change, are now digging themselves in behind high walls, rigid borders and strict immigration rules, specifically aimed at keeping the poor and vulnerable out.

At the same time they are cutting aid to poor countries that served to help them where they are instead of migrating to other countries in desperation.

With the lungs of our planet literally going up in flames at the moment, world leaders are still playing power games and are turning inward, focussing on narrow self-interest, instead of addressing the real challenges facing our planet and all its inhabitants.

Instead of addressing the growing gap between the "haves" and the "have nots" by a more even distribution of wealth, they are still devising strategies to make rich countries and rich individuals even richer.

They forget that we all have a common destiny: if your neighbour goes to bed hungry, you will not sleep well. The world needs visionary leaders more than ever before. Imagine if all the vast resources and wealth of knowledge available today could be garnered to save our planet and to provide a better life for all its inhabitants.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

