World leaders playing power games as nations' wealth gap grows wider

The whole of mankind is in the same boat. No country can claim complete innocence for the current state of our planet.

Ironically, rich industrialised countries, the largest contributors to climate change, are now digging themselves in behind high walls, rigid borders and strict immigration rules, specifically aimed at keeping the poor and vulnerable out.

At the same time they are cutting aid to poor countries that served to help them where they are instead of migrating to other countries in desperation.