Forensic firms screening doctors should be probed

The Council for Medical Schemes needs to investigate the terms and conditions of the contracts given by Medical Aid schemes to these forensic companies that it utilises?

Does it involve any form of perverse incentive for these forensic teams to find "guilt" among healthcare professionals so that they get either more work or kickbacks on any "savings" or percentages that the medical aids take back from the healthcare practitioners.

This is clearly a perverse incentive.

Similarly, the forensic auditors should all be made to submit all the names of doctors to see what racial profiling has been going on.

All these forensic companies need to submit all the names of the doctors that it has been investigating for the past 10 years so that it can be established whether there has been racial profiling or not.

Hiresh Ramthol, Lone Hill, Sandton