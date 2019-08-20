Zuma relies on faceless rogue adherents to fight underhand battles for him

After making her intentions clear that she wants to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma, Redi Tlhabi has confirmed that she and her family have received death threats.

This is after Zuma during his testimony at the state capture commission insinuated that Tlhabi called him a rapist. Tlhabi also confirmed she has screenshots of those calls.

What is extremely worrying is the threats against her husband and young children. Threats to kill children should be a priority and such people should be arrested as soon as possible.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that the alliance of convenience between EFF and Zuma supporters is bent on intimidation.

Zuma himself during his testimony claimed he received death threats, something he failed to substantiate. Zuma's followers were convinced he was going to set the record straight with convincing testimony.

Well, everything turned into a damp squib full of innuendos and unsubstantiated, yet damaging testimony that could see him sued by people he branded "spies". Now his followers have decided to go rogue.

What worries me about Zuma is the fact that he has no history of condemning people who intimidate using his name. A true leader fights his own battles and doesn't rely on faceless hooligans.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville