To progress in life, people need to adapt to change and be relevant

Some golden opportunities people miss in life are a result of dinosaurs' attitude - failure to adapt to change. Such an attitude causes one to be outdated and irrelevant.

Life evolves. Should one resist positive change for any reason, they automatically block their own way to bettering their lives. The state of being incompetent puts one at a high risk of being substituted.

So, self-introspection plays a pivotal role if we want better results in any area of our lives.

Insanity is doing things the same way and expect different results.

The number of new good things you recently learned is a reflection of how much you managed to revolt against regressive attitude.

Norman Mahlangu, Mthambothini