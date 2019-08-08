Call on ex-cops to help fight crime

Dear President Ramaphosa, as a former commissioned officer in SAPS, it is sad to see that the police have clearly lost the fight against crime.

The recent shooting of eight (and still counting) police officers while on duty clearly shows that the police not only lack human resources but also command and control.

Increasing the student intake is positive but who will give them guidance and proper command and control?

They will be at the mercy of criminals on a daily basis. In order to improve the success rates in investigation and prosecuting and human resources in general, former officers, especially detectives, are surely needed.

The recent re-enlistment excluded experienced officers such as generals Dramat, Booysens and Sibiya to mention a few.