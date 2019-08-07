Who are the beneficiaries of the CR17 donations?

Besides knowing who donated money to the CR17 campaign, what is even more important is why President Cyril Ramaphosa needed R400m for his campaign? Was it for transport, accommodation, hiring of Nasrec and meals?

Shouldn't this be the responsibility of the ANC? Or was the R400m used to bribe delegates to vote for the president? Who were the beneficiaries? Does he have to give them something in return?

I believe Ramaphosa is a good man. But he has lied to parliament - and how many more lies are out there? Will the CR17 donations be the mistake that sinks him? Who will take over? SA is held hostage by state capture, looting, incompetence, corruption, socialism, factionalism and reckless behaviour.

Naushad Omar, Athlone, Cape Town