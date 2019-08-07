SA must now do right with the law

There's no doubt that counterfeit goods are bad for our economy. I'm glad small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is tackling the matter head on.

As much as she acknowledges that problems with counterfeit goods shipping starts at the border, she didn't go far enough.

Registering informal businesses sounds good at face value but when one looks deeper, there are serious complications. For a start, some of the informal traders are illegal immigrants.

There's nothing that would encourage them to even try to formalise their businesses by registering them. Some of the informal businesses work on a pop-up basis, as seen at big sporting events. It's also a fact that some informal traders are a front for the drug trade.