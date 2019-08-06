Busisiwe Mkhwebane is letting herself down with errors

On the weekend, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane went to church for prayers for what she calls "spiritual wars" against those who are trying to bring her down.

There is nothing wrong here, except the fact that there is no one who wants to bring her down. That's an illustration on her part and she needs to be realistic.

The fact is that Mkhwebane had made a lot of legal blunders in most of her high profile investigations.

She has decided to enter into factional battles of the ANC where there is a pawn of one faction against the other. This is clearly visible to all to see.

She is not ashamed to show that she is in support of the corrupt cabal that is seriously involved in state capture and corruption. That is why it would be foolish to think that she is an impartial public protector.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein