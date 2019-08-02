Dear students, do not despair

The news of high unemployment figures and retrenchments can be disturbing to the ears of students who are studying towards securing a bright future through education.

Students in higher institutions were encouraged to find a way to universities and study hard in order to get good paying jobs in future.

It's an open secret that our students are working hard towards that.

The reality is, after graduation, not everything is lined up for graduates to get employment, as it was back in the olden days.

These days, students must compete for few opportunities which are available in SA. We have seen graduates taking to the streets, including marching to Union Buildings, to demand employment.