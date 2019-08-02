Dear students, do not despair
The news of high unemployment figures and retrenchments can be disturbing to the ears of students who are studying towards securing a bright future through education.
Students in higher institutions were encouraged to find a way to universities and study hard in order to get good paying jobs in future.
It's an open secret that our students are working hard towards that.
The reality is, after graduation, not everything is lined up for graduates to get employment, as it was back in the olden days.
These days, students must compete for few opportunities which are available in SA. We have seen graduates taking to the streets, including marching to Union Buildings, to demand employment.
It can also be discouraging to current students to see young people with qualifications sitting at home or working menial jobs to survive in these difficult times.
It's important for students not to despair or drop out from their studies. With all being said about retrenchments and high unemployment in our country, not all is lost and things can still be good in future.
It's not dry when it comes to job opportunities, here is why:
There are job opportunities which are being advertised almost every day in newspapers and social media.
There are people who attend interviews everyday across SA.
Never lose hope; continue with your studies and complete them.
Not only does education prepare you for employment but it also builds and empower you with knowledge.
Education is the great engine for personal development, as iconic statesman Nelseon Mandela once said.
Do not lose hope.
Thebe Kgwetiane, Maandagshoek, Limpopo