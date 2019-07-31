Judges guilty of selective justice

It has become customary for judges to use disparaging language against the person of the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane when expressing a legal opinion to deliver a verdict.

This tendency is coloured by offensive prejudices and is completely alien in judicial proceedings. The judge of the North Gauteng High Court not only continued with the denigration of Mkhwebane but sustained the personal attacks by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on her integrity without cause.

Gordhan stooped too low to the point of contempt, without dealing with unethical issues accentuated in the remedial actions. This smacks of selective justice.