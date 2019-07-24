The Bushbuckridge police are my heroes

Police are meant to protect communities at all times. If they do their work properly, the crime rate will go down.

In that context, I'd like to applaud police officers from the Bushbuckridge police station.

The men and women in blue, with the help of the Acornhoek police, managed to prevent armed thugs from committing a life-threatening crime during a cash-in-transit heist in Bushbuckridge.

They were able to shoot and wound three of those heartless criminals after getting a tip-off. When everybody was still applauding them, they were saving a shop in town after cornering four other criminals and confiscating three unlicensed firearms.

Their heroic display deserves some praise. You are reliable protectors. Bravo to you. You deserve a Bells.

I had lost faith in police around my area of Bushbuckridge after I had heard how they sleep with the enemy but was proved wrong.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek