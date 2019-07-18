Judiciary needs to be revised to end lawlessness and protect the innocent

The recent shooting of the two Lenasia school kids and the subsequent cry for help from parents and teachers have once again highlighted how unsafe schools have become.

When children can be taking matters into their own hands and showing total disrespect for those in authority and parents uphold that sort of behaviour, then I know we have sunk to the lowest point in life.

The authorities are allowing the perpetrators to get away with these unlawful acts, which is why there is a proliferation of them.

These lawbreakers need to feel the full extent of the law, to send a clear message to those who even think of breaking the law that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

The judiciary system needs to be revised, because it is not doing a good job at protecting the innocent. Criminality is the order of the day and anarchy reigns.

Our department of education and the government have an obligation to ensure that our schools are safe and that our learners and teachers can operate in an environment that is conducive for learning.

Our school yards and classrooms are for developing our young, bright minds, and must not be allowed to be impacted or be overrun by violence and crime.

MS S Lakhi, Mooi River