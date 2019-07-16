Let's celebrate African genius
An African student in Azania (South Africa) who completed high school without knowledge of the PAC and Black Consciousness Movement, must go back to school and request a refund.
If you are in grade 12 and have not heard about these two organisations, ask your history teacher what the hell is going on.
If you are studying mathematics and science and complete grade 12 without being told that Pythagoras and Archimedes studied in Africa and they learned the theories attributed to them on the African continent, then you have not been told the truth. In fact, a number of other famous Greek philosophers studied in Africa.
If you complete your undergraduate degree without having been taught that Africa is the cradle of humanity and of civilisation, you are denied your historical consciousness. And anybody or institution that denies a people their historical consciousness has sinister motives.
If you have studied modern history and political science without having been taught about Robert Sobukwe, Cheikh Anta Diop, Frantz Fanon, Kwame Nkrumah, Steve Biko and Onkgopotse Tiro, you have been swindled.
If you complete your medical studies and become a physician without having been taught that the first physician in recorded history or the history of humanity was an African known as Imhotep, who authored what is known as the Hippocratic Oath, you have not been taught the correct history of medicine.
The African people of ancient Egypt invented the calendar we use today. The Gregorian calendar was copied from it. Africans also divided the day into 12 hours. Africans possess ingenuity.
Sam Ditshego, Kagiso