Let's celebrate African genius

An African student in Azania (South Africa) who completed high school without knowledge of the PAC and Black Consciousness Movement, must go back to school and request a refund.

If you are in grade 12 and have not heard about these two organisations, ask your history teacher what the hell is going on.

If you are studying mathematics and science and complete grade 12 without being told that Pythagoras and Archimedes studied in Africa and they learned the theories attributed to them on the African continent, then you have not been told the truth. In fact, a number of other famous Greek philosophers studied in Africa.