Jacob Zuma lawyers just milking him

Where does former president Jacob Zuma get the dumb lawyers representing him? They seem to give him wrong advice for them to milk his finances dry. I thought Hulley was bad but Sikhakhane is worse. - Pio Mashaba

And, when was JZ re-elected?

Some delirious political delinquents are still calling Jacob Zuma president. When was Zuma re-elected to presidency? What about former president Thabo Mbeki; is he still president as well? - Anonymous

Stop marching, create jobs

Blind loyalists never cease to amaze me. While businesses by foreign nationals are mushrooming everywhere in SA, the unemployed supporters of the corrupt state just march and demand jobs. - Anonymous

Blacks don't value public assets

Some blacks, mostly in the townships, still harbour the mentality that all public property, including public funds, belongs to whites. That is why they steal and damage with impunity. - OJ Mangwana

Remove borders and see war

This government is contemplating doing away with international boundaries of our country in the name of freedom of trade with other African countries. I am afraid, this will be a recipe for a civil war. - Mokolobetsi